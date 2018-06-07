Raising money for a good cause leads to smiles, pies on faces at Craig Walgreens

CRAIG — Ending childhood poverty is serious business, but the cause gets a silly boost each year during Red Nose Day — a fundraising campaign run by the nonprofit Comic Relief, Inc.

"It's not every day that you get to say, 'I got to pie my boss in the face today,'" said Donna Aldridge, Craig Walgreens shift lead and Red Nose Day champion.

The idea of tossing a pie in their faces was "absolutely, the best motivation," said Customer Service Associate Leslie Stauffer.

For selling the most red noses to Walgreens customers in Craig, Stauffer got to pie her bosses — store manager Nolan Echols, assistant manager Tammi McBride, shift lead Ralph Rainwater and Aldridge — on Wednesday, June 6. She also put a pie in the face of staff Pharmacist Ryan Alberico's face for selling only one nose during the campaign, which began April 2 and ended June 2.

Walgreens and NBC have sponsored Red Nose Day in the United States for the past three years, raising more than $100 million to help more than eight million children.

This year, employees at the local Walgreen brought new energy to the effort.

"I went around to local business and asked for help to reach our $3,000 goal. The team raised $1,310. Every one counts. I used the pies as incentive and motivation," Aldridge said.

She added the majority of the money will be given locally.

Stauffer has worked for Walgreens about three and a half years. Her secret to selling the noses? "I just asked people if they'd like to help impoverished children," she said. "It's a good cause. … it helps our Boys & Girls Club — kids in our community — and people and kids everywhere."

She's unsure if she'll have another shot at winning the privilege of pieing her bosses, as she recently started her own business — a food truck Stauffer takes to events around town and parks near the West Kum & Go.

"It was really amazing that they owned it and that they wanted to make a difference in the local community and worldwide," Echols said.

He added that Stauffer was successful because she was persistent, asked everybody to buy a nose and explained the cause.

"It's an annual event. I hope that, next year, we meet and beat that goal," Aldridge said. "And, if you don't want to buy a nose or one of the other products, just donate."

There's still time to make a Red Nose Day donation by visiting act.rednoseday.org/page/contribute/donate-now. Learn more about the organization and where the money goes at rednoseday.org.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com