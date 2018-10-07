Rain doesn’t dampen Memorial Regional Health’s Glow Run

It was a few steps away from officially being a dark and stormy night, but a gray and wet Saturday in Craig was hardly how many distance runners would have anticipated spending the evening. Yet, the conditions being less than ideal couldn’t drench the spirits of those who came out for Memorial Regional Health’s Glow Run.

The annual race around the MRH and Colorado Northwestern Community College campuses drew about 75 runners, who hit a shortened course — roughly a 3K as opposed to a full five kilometers — as dusk overtook the area.

Runners and walkers added rain slickers and umbrellas to their gear, though some got out of the drizzle by speeding through as quickly as possible.

The first to complete the course was Moffat County High School sophomore Coltyn Terry, his second race in as many days, after competing with Bulldog cross country Friday in Delta’s Confluence Park.

Though he had completed the Glow Run previously, Terry said he hadn’t planned to run it again.

“My mom said there was another race going on, so I thought, ‘well, I guess I’ll go run,'” he said.

Many families ran decked out in glow sticks and glow rings as they took on the course. Claudia Garcia and kids Yileyni, 7, and Giovanni, 4, were positively glowing as they crossed the finish line.

The family is new to the Craig area, though Claudia mentioned that she and co-parent Eric had done numerous such races in Denver.

“It’s a good way to get out and get to know the community,” Eric said.

Among the teams of runners were those who joined together with a theme: “Hakuna Ma-TATA,” a combination of the catchphrase from “The Lion King” and a breast-related pun as a nod to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Runners painted their faces like animals from the Disney cartoon, among them Adalynn Wall, nearly 8, who ran with mother Tracey.

“I liked coming up the hill to the finish line,” said Adalynn, who was the top finisher for her age group.

The run was organized by MRH’s Megan Richardson and Jennifer Riley.

Riley, vice president of operations, said she was pleased to see the event come back after last year’s cancellation, adding that even despite the iffy weather, MRH was able to get people on their feet in an effort to support its new hospice program as well raise cancer awareness with the new feature of luminaries with names of loved ones adding to the evening’s glow.

“I didn’t have a lot of hope that a lot of people would come out like this, but I was super-excited with the turnout,” she said.