Rabbit Ears Pass closes due to chemical spill

U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass was closed at around 1 p.m. Tuesday due to a chemical spill. It is not known when the highway will reopen.

According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle crash resulted in a chemical spill on the highway between mileposts 140 and 141 close to the base of the pass south of Steamboat Springs.

The chemical, according to the driver, has been identified as methanol, a type of alcohol that is mostly used to create fuel, solvents and antifreeze. It is a colorless liquid, flammable and poisonous for human consumption.

An evacuation has been ordered for Timbers Preserves, a subdivision near the area, due to the spill. A Colorado State Patrol hazmat team has been called to the scene.

A detour has been put in place that routes traffic from Colorado Highway 131 to Colo. 134.

This story will be updated.