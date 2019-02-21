Quite a catch: Moffat County’s Cale Scranton signs to play as receiver for Western Colorado University football

After running routes among other duties this fall on the gridiron, Moffat County High School football player Cale Scranton is on to a new path.

Cale signed a letter of intent Friday morning at MCHS to play for the Western Colorado University Mountaineers this fall in Gunnison. After getting a first-hand look at the program, he knew it would be a good fit for him.

“I loved the atmosphere,” he said. “It was pretty relaxed since they’re kind of a smaller

Cale, who also competes in Moffat County basketball and track and field, has primarily been a receiver for the Bulldogs, leading the team in touchdown receptions the past three seasons with 16, as well as total receiving yards for the past two, amassing 1,005 yards across three years of varsity.

He added a new duty his senior year as the backup quarterback to Colby Beaver.

A play between the two of them against Coal Ridge was among the highlights of the season as Beaver threw it to Cale who slung it to Dario Alexander for a 78-yard TD.

“That one really stuck out for me,” he said. “That was my first touchdown pass.”

Cale said he plans to study health and sports sciences at Western.

On the field, he said Mountaineer coaches plan to utilize him in the slot position, which will be an adjustment from working as a wide-out, though he expects it won’t be a huge change.

In the past season, he was able to work in the sport with his father, Lance, who competed at Dickinson College, where he finished his tenure even after being drafted by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

“It was really great having all the old coaches back again this year,” Cale said.

Lance Scranton, Kip Hafey and Shane Hadley were joined by head coach Jamie Nelson this season.

Nelson noted that Cale was a “great asset” to Bulldog football in their one season together.

“He’s going to be a great asset to Mountaineer football, too,” Nelson said. “He has a lot of tools to be very competitive at that level, just needs time to completely develop them. I wish him the best of luck.”