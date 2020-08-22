Quirky Quilters donate quilt to VFW to help raise money for Veterans Assistance Fund

Members of Quirky Quilters hold up their quilt the group donated to VFW Post 4265 to say thank you. From left to right: Carrie Snowden, Linda Pinnt, Peggy Hough, Jean Jones, Nora Jones, and Janet Brown.

Wanting to say thank you to VFW Post 4265, the Quirky Quilters – a group of roughly eight women that meets every Friday to sew quilts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW – donated a military-themed quilt to the Post in mid-August.

The quilt, which was designed by Linda Pinnt and Jean Jones, and sewn by Jones over two days, will be raffled off in hopes of raising money for the Veterans Assistance Fund, which helps local veterans in need.

Pinnt came up with the idea of the quilt as a way to express that group’s thanks to the VFW. In mid-March, the Quilters saw their space at the Belltower closed due to the COVID pandemic, forcing the group to find a new space.

That’s where the VFW stepped in, allowing the group to make the move to the hall from the Belltower in June.

Since then, the group has churned out a number of quilts, but the latest one for the veterans is as unique as they come.

Featuring three screaming bald eagle heads in the center, the quilt also features each military branch’s logo on the front of the quilt, with the Air Force being prominently displayed on the back of the quilt.

“I found the pattern online and purchased the necessary fabric shortly after I found the pattern,” Pinnt said. “I just think it really shows the veterans with the eagles and the American flags.”

Ron Epplin, Craig VFW quartermaster, said he was very thankful to receive the quilt as a donation to the VFW.

“We love those ladies; they’re just wonderful people,” Epplin said. “They’ve certainly helped us other here and there over the last few months, and they did an amazing job on the quilt. We’re thrilled to have them at the VFW.

According to Epplin, the VFW will raffle off the quilt at $2 a ticket. Epplin will be at City Market on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. selling tickets. A drawing of the winning ticket will occur at the American Legion bingo event Sunday evening.

All money raised from the raffle will go into the Veterans Assistance Fund, which helps local veterans in the area.

“When we get word that a veteran needs help, whether it’s paying rent, utilities, whatever…we write them a check from that account to help them,” Epplin said.

