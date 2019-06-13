Q & A with Chuck Grobe, candidate for Yampa Valley Electric Association board, District 4

Chuck Grobe

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the YVEA board?

A. My qualifications to serve on the YVEA board include 41 years in the electrical field, almost 30 years of elected public service in the Yampa Valley and my current appointment to the Air Quality Commission for the state of Colorado. I am a forward thinker and problem solver. I have dealt with budgets both in business and government. I am known for listening to my constituents and following through on their concerns. I believe I can be a valued asset to YVEA.

Q. Why do you want to run for the YVEA board?

A. I care about the community and the members and want to give them the best service possible. With my background in the electrical field, I believe I can help YVEA move forward with the new energy requirements and the changing electrical supply issues with common sense.

Q. What are your goals for YVEA?

A. Challenging times are ahead with clean air regulations and Gov. Jared Polis’ dedication to 100% renewable electricity by 2040. My goals are to see reliability, low cost and the best service possible continue for our members. As we are moving forward in broadband — to get all the members connected who desire broadband in their homes — at a reasonable price.

Q. What do you see as YVEA’s goal in the community?

A. YVEA’s goal should be to give the members the best electrical service for the dollar. They should be educating members on what is trying to be done and what direction the board is taking and any changes being made. Input from members is vital to making these changes. Also promoting and supporting any and all energy saving ideas.

Q. How do you view the future of energy in the Yampa Valley?

A. We should be incorporating all forms of electricity to keep electricity as reliable and inexpensive as possible. We need to be looking at all technologies that are available to us as they exist today and what will be developed in the future. Nothing should be off the table to make sure that the members have the best service available while minimizing outages.