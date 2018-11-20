Purple tractor eludes officers: On the record Nov. 16 through Nov. 18

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 16

7:27 a.m. In Craig, officers from Craig Police Department received a Safe2Tell report and are investigating.

10:04 a.m. On the 1700 block of West Drive, officers recovered a bicycle and took it to the Public Safety Center for safekeeping.

2:33 p.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a 33-year-old Craig man for a warrant from another agency for possession of dangerous drugs.

3:14 p.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers received a report of a theft of a large elk antler. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

4:31 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers arrested a 22-year-old Craig woman for first-degree criminal trespassing into an unlocked vehicle, theft, and criminal possession of an identification document.

5:04 p.m. On the 600 block of Wicks Avenue, officers took a report of a stolen wallet.

5:12 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a woman who called to report that someone was harassing her by text. It was a scam call.

8:23 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers are investigating a report of a crash resulting in property damage. A person said that the neighbor's wife had hit the car the week before and wanted to speak with an officer. Officer took a report. The incident is under investigation.

9:29 p.m. Near the intersection of Victory Way and Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A car collided with a deer. The deer was killed.

Saturday, Nov. 17

2:19 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, two men were reported as stealing a vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the owner and are waiting for the owner to return their call.

7:39 a.m. On the 3500 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a caller reporting possible domestic violence in progress. People were heard verbally fighting. Officers contacted the parties. It was verbal only and officers separated them.

7:45 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of shoplifting by a man in a khaki-colored baseball cap, navy windbreaker and jeans. Officers were unable to prove a crime.

11:40 p.m. At Wal-Mart, officers responded to a hit and run crash. A driver reported their vehicle was hit in the parking lot by someone driving a 1999 Ford Explorer. Officers are checking with the store to learn more as part of their investigation of the incident.

1:24 p.m. On Colorado Highway 13 near milepost 94, officers received a report of a purple tractor with a heavy load sign driving with a flat tire. Officers were unable to locate the tractor.

5:01 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Riverview Drive, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A white Dodge Dodge Van and brown Dodge Durango collided with one vehicle partially blocking the lane. One vehicle was towed. There were no injuries. One driver was ticketed.

9:20 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

11:31 p.m. At the Quality Inn, officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Aurora for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and driving with excessive alcohol content.

Sunday, Nov. 18

5:48 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. It was one of two received on Sunday and both are under investigation.

5:50 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Mack Lane, officers responded to a report of a man driving in the middle of the road and sliding off the side of the road. Officers arrested a 19-year-old Craig man for driving under the influence and illegal possession or consumption by a person under age for ethyl alcohol and marijuana and careless driving.

8:32 a.m On the 900 block of West First Street, responded to a report of a disturbance. The 19-year-old arrested earlier, upon release from jail went home, caused a disturbance and was re-arrested on charges of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and third-degree assault of a peace officer.

12:46 p.m. Near the intersection of West Eight Street and Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash. The driver of a semitrailer truck reported that a man driving a lighter silver-colored pickup truck had hit the gas tank on the semi resulting in possible damage to the driver side. The incident is under investigation

2:25 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, a 22-year-old Craig woman in the Moffat County Jail was additionally charged with violating a protection order.

3:17 p.m. On the 800 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner reported a Silver Pontiac Grand AM was stolen. Officers learned it was repossessed.

3:30 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. Drivers of a Dodge Journey and a GMC Yukon backed into each other. Both vehicles were drivable and no injuries were reported. One of the drivers was ticketed.

4:38 p.m. On the 1100 block of School Street, officers responded to a caller reporting a possible burglary. The caller said that someone was attempting to get in the door of a neighbor's house. Officers learned it was a false alarm. The homeowner's friend was entering the home for a visit.