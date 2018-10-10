Pumped up for the pumpkin patch: Craig fall favorite to return to Wyman Museum

Orange you glad it’s autumn?

Wyman Living History Museum hosts its annual pumpkin patch and fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

Among the many activities for the day of family fun spread across the museum grounds, 94350 E. US Highway 40, are train and wagon rides, a scarecrow-making station, a bounce house, face painting, photo booth, and seasonal food and drinks.

Kids can also hunt for the needle in the hay maze. Hint: it will be hidden, but it won’t be small.

A plethora of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase ready to be later carved into jack’o’-lanterns, with a pumpkin-painting station on site. Moffat County Cancer Society will also raise funds with pink pumpkins.

Admission is free, though some activities will require a fee.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, call 970-824-6346.