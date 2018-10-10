 Pumped up for the pumpkin patch: Craig fall favorite to return to Wyman Museum | CraigDailyPress.com

Pumped up for the pumpkin patch: Craig fall favorite to return to Wyman Museum

Craig Press Staff Report
File Photo

Patrons have plentiful choices at the 2017 Wyman Living History Museum pumpkin. This year's event takes place Oct. 20.

Orange you glad it’s autumn?

Wyman Living History Museum hosts its annual pumpkin patch and fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

Among the many activities for the day of family fun spread across the museum grounds, 94350 E. US Highway 40, are train and wagon rides, a scarecrow-making station, a bounce house, face painting, photo booth, and seasonal food and drinks.

Kids can also hunt for the needle in the hay maze. Hint: it will be hidden, but it won’t be small.

A plethora of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase ready to be later carved into jack’o’-lanterns, with a pumpkin-painting station on site. Moffat County Cancer Society will also raise funds with pink pumpkins.

Admission is free, though some activities will require a fee.

For more information, call 970-824-6346.