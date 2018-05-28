Public welcome to attend meeting with Colorado Community College System President in Craig Tuesday

CRAIG — Retiring Colorado Community College President Nancy McCallin is set to visit Craig on Tuesday, May 29, to discuss feedback from community focus groups held in April at the request of the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board.

The meeting between the college district board and the system president comes after many members of the board expressed concern about the lack of growth on the Craig campus, financial transparency and accountability of Colorado Northwestern Community College President Ron Granger, which ultimately resulted in a failed vote of no confidence.

Similar frustrations were documented in a summary report of community feedback, obtained during focus groups held in Craig, Maybell and Dinosaur in late April.

At the May 21 meeting of the college district board, the board decided not to approve a request by Granger to continue to fund CNCC programs and instead will fund free tuition for Moffat County students. Of the meeting with McCallin, who will retire from her post July 1, Chairman Mike Anson said, “I hope that we can come out of that meeting with some sort of plan that we can adhere to between college and board.”

The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, in Room 255 of the Academic Student Services building 2801 W. Ninth St.

The meeting is open to the public, and while the agenda does not provide a specific time for public comment, it does state, “Colorado Northwestern Community College welcomes public input at all scheduled meetings.”