Public Safety Center implements new safety measure due to COVID-19 concerns

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Moffat County Jail all operate out of the 45,482 square foot Moffat County Public Safety Center, pictured here on 1st Street. The police department occupies 2,258 square feet of exclusive space in the center.

With the health and safety of the community, staff, and those booked into the Moffat County Jail at the Moffat County Public Safety Center, the three local law enforcement agencies – Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol – are implementing additional safety measures at the building.

As a result of Governor Jared Polis’s order to stay at home, as well as public health’s recommendations for social distancing, access to the lobby at the Public Safety Center will be restricted moving forward.

Public Safety Center Records, Lobby and Services

Public access to the lobby area of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department and Colorado State Patrol will be restricted effective March 31, 2020. Anyone trying to access the lobby will be stopped in the entrance and screened by phone. Most person-to-person contact is being temporarily suspended.

Additionally, requests for records in accordance with the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act, C.R.S. 24-72-301 and the Colorado Open Records Act, C.R.S. 72-201 can be submitted electronically. Please call the agency for how to submit your request.

Individuals with Concealed Handgun Permits (CHPs) that are recently expired or nearing the expiration date need to call the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 824-4495.

While access to the lobby is being temporarily restricted, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Civil Unit will remain open for emergency orders, including temporary protection orders, following the direction of the 14th Judicial District Court. The Civil Unit can be contacted by calling (970) 824-4495.



At this time, inmate visitation remains closed to the public. The public is encouraged to stay at home and alternatively use online services for inmate visitation and inmate fund deposits (http://www.inmatecanteen.com).

