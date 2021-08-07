Public lands northwest of Craig set for action regarding roads and trails

The Little Snake Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.

Courtesy photo

Roughly 1,600 miles of roads and trails traversing more than 800,000 acres directly northwest of Craig will be addressed in forthcoming Bureau of Land Management action in the coming year.

A decision issued Friday by Bruce Sillitoe, field manager for the local Little Snake Field Office of the BLM, indicates that a network of trails will be created, decommissioning some trails while instituting a management plan for many others.

“Some were potentially open for motorized travel, and they’ve been adjusted,” said BLM public information officer Chris Maestas by phone Friday. “They haven’t implemented any changes yet — it’s just a decision — implementing those changes could take a year, maybe even into next season.”

Maestas reported that the decision was popular among multiple entities.

“I think this is a win-win,” he said. “Moffat County Commissioners are on board. It’s a movement forward.”

The language of the decision emphasized a balanced approach to the trails and roads in the area bound by Colorado Highway 13 on the east, U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 318 on the south, Moffat County roads 75 and 4 on the west and the Wyoming state line to the north.

“Opportunities for public recreation would be improved by providing a more efficient route network and additional user information,” the decision reads. “This alternative emphasizes multiple use by protecting sensitive resources while continuing to provide recreation and travel opportunities.”

While noting the intention to decommission closed or designated-to-be-closed routes, the decision also sets forth the intention to create new minor connector routes between existing trails and roads.