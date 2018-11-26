Public hearing in Craig to focus on proposed Foidel Creek Mine expansion

CRAIG — The Bureau of Land Management is working to gather information from the public on a proposed expansion to Twentymile Coal Co.'s Foidel Creek Mine.

A public hearing is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the BLM's Little Snake Field Office in Craig, and the agency is gathering public comments on the proposal through Dec. 6.

If approved, Twentymile could mine an estimated 4.7 million tons of coal from the Wolf Creek South seam, according to the BLM. The additional coal would produce about $13 million in royalties, which would be split between the state and federal government.