Public Health’s equity clinic administers nearly 400 vaccinations Tuesday

More than 400 Moffat County residents received first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Moffat County Fairground Pavilion as part of Public Health’s Equity Clinic.

Previously, Public Health was scheduled to receive 500 vaccinations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the equity clinic, which was designed to reach the more vulnerable populations within the community inside the eligible criteria.

The CDPHE offered to any Public Health department in the state to host an equity clinic, which led to Moffat County taking advantage of the opportunity to do some community outreach.

“As a frontier community, we recognize that there are equity issues within the community, so we’re trying to reach to out to people that might not otherwise be able to receive the vaccine,” Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said. “This is to get vaccines to underserved communities, whether that’s because of internet access to sign up for the vaccine, barriers to healthcare access, or socio-economic barriers.”

According to Ladrow, Moffat County Public Health reached out to churches, the Boys and Girls Club targeting generational families, businesses that may have employees that meet the demographic, senior centers and more.

With 16 volunteers from across the state showing up to help administer vaccinations, Public Health rolled out more than 400 first doses just three days after Memorial Regional Health administered more than 300 second-dose vaccinations on Saturday, March 6.

As local agencies continue to roll out vaccinations, Moffat County has achieved its goal of vaccinating 70% of the vulnerable population through the more than 2,000 vaccinations administered in the county.

As more residents receive the Moderna vaccination locally, Public Health nurse Becky Copeland says she’s seeing more people being open to receiving the vaccination after many months of skepticism.

“I think people are seeing those who have gotten their second doses are tolerating it well,” Copeland said. “They’re not having any issues with the vaccine overall.”

Prior to Tuesday’s mass vaccination clinic, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated can start to do things they once did prior to the start of the pandemic.

“Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” the CDC said in a press release .

Moffat County residents who want to sign up for future clinics can do so at https://www.comassvax.org/clinic/search .

jcarney@craigdailypress.com