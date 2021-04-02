Public Health to host COVID-19 Vaccination Q&A Friday evening
Dr. Allan Reishus, Moffat County’s Public Health Medical Officer and Physician, and Dr. Elise Sullivan, a physician at Memorial Regional Health, will host a Question and Answer session via Zoom on how vaccines are made, tested and approved, vaccine efficacy and safety at 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
Pastor Leonard Browning of The Journey will be moderating the Q & A. Friday.
To participate in the Zoom session, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84942323836?pwd=elhGSkM1MDk5UCtZZjUxcjlmQ3F0Zz09.
