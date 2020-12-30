Public Health to begin offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 70 and older starting Jan. 4
As Memorial Regional Health moves through the first phase of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare provider says that it will begin offering the vaccine to residents 70 and older, starting Jan. 4.
Last week, frontline workers at MRH received the first doses of the two-dose vaccine.
Those residents 70 and older that want to receive the vaccine must scheduled an appointment to receive the vaccine. Call 826-2400 to schedule a time and date. The vaccine will be available at the MRH Medical clinic located in the Medical Office Building next to the hospital.
Each person needs to receive two doses of the vaccine to ensure immunity. The provider giving the shots will have a vaccination card for each vaccine recipient, indicating when they will need to receive the second dose of the vaccine, MRH said.
Once the first dose is administered, it is important that those receiving the vaccine receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on time. The second dose will be given 28 days after the first dose in order to maximize the body’s ability to create antibodies that fight the virus.
After receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it may take up to two weeks to have protection from the virus.
Additionally, MRH said that the cost of the vaccine will not be a barrier. Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ and private insurance are required to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines. Uninsured Coloradans will have access to free vaccines.
To protect the community, MRH is asking recipients of the vaccine to continue to wear a face covering, wash their hands and maintain social distance to prevent asymptomatic spread of the virus.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Public Health to begin offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 70 and older starting Jan. 4
As Memorial Regional Health moves through the first phase of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare provider says that it will begin offering the vaccine to residents 75 and older, starting Jan. 4.