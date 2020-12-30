Public Health to begin offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents 70 and older starting Jan. 4

As Memorial Regional Health moves through the first phase of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the healthcare provider says that it will begin offering the vaccine to residents 70 and older, starting Jan. 4.

Last week, frontline workers at MRH received the first doses of the two-dose vaccine.

Those residents 70 and older that want to receive the vaccine must scheduled an appointment to receive the vaccine. Call 826-2400 to schedule a time and date. The vaccine will be available at the MRH Medical clinic located in the Medical Office Building next to the hospital.

Each person needs to receive two doses of the vaccine to ensure immunity. The provider giving the shots will have a vaccination card for each vaccine recipient, indicating when they will need to receive the second dose of the vaccine, MRH said.

Once the first dose is administered, it is important that those receiving the vaccine receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on time. The second dose will be given 28 days after the first dose in order to maximize the body’s ability to create antibodies that fight the virus.

After receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it may take up to two weeks to have protection from the virus.

Additionally, MRH said that the cost of the vaccine will not be a barrier. Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ and private insurance are required to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines. Uninsured Coloradans will have access to free vaccines.

The needle with the vaccine enters into ER nurse Dave Higgins' arm. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



To protect the community, MRH is asking recipients of the vaccine to continue to wear a face covering, wash their hands and maintain social distance to prevent asymptomatic spread of the virus.

