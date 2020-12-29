Public Health sees COVID cases increase to 638 in late December

As the calendar shifts closer and closer to 2021, Moffat County sees its COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Currently, Moffat County has 638 cases, including 175 active cases, according to the daily dashboard tracker. Since December 17th, 75 new cases have been confirmed. The Moffat County Coroner confirmed that two more Moffat County residents have died due to COVID‐19. One death occurred the week of December 20th, and one death occurred this week. Both people died at Memorial Regional Health.

“The response to this virus has been so polarized and at the end of the day the reality is that hurt is hurt. Community members are hurting because they’ve lost someone dear to them. Staff are hurting because they watched them die,” said Kari Ladrow, Moffat County’s Public Health Director. “There are missed moments and missed memories because of this virus and it’s incredibly sad. The Health Department recommendations remain the same as they have throughout the pandemic: wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, wear a mask, avoid social gatherings. Eat healthy foods, hydrate, get enough sleep, take care of your mental health. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. The Health Department, alongside our healthcare partners, are working on vaccinating as many people as quickly as we have doses for and encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it is available. In the meantime, please take the precautions seriously and help Moffat County to move into 2021 healthy and well.”

The total number of deaths in Moffat County related to COVID‐19 is 22. Of these 22 deaths, COVID‐19 was listed as the cause of death in 20 people. The other two deaths were people who were positive for COVID‐19 at the time of their death, but COVID‐19 was not listed as the cause of death, according to Public Health.

The cause of death is determined by the attending physician. Eleven of the 18 deaths due to COVID occurred at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab, seven occurred at Memorial Regional Health, and two occurred at other hospitals. Of those deaths of individuals who tested positive for COVID at the time of death but their death was attributed to another cause, both were at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab.

Aside from Public Health seeing an increase in cases, Memorial Regional Health is seeing an increase in admissions to the COVID-19 wing of the hospital.

On Monday, Dec. 28, MRH had three patients in the wing. As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, MRH was up to five patients in the COVID wing.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com