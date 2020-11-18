Public Health reports 40 COVID-19 new cases since Nov. 13

As the new Safer at Home Level Orange orders go into effect Wednesday, Moffat County Public Health is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday, Nov. 13.

In total, Moffat County has 187 cases of COVID-19, 53 of which are active, according to Public Health. Of the 40 new cases, 22 are females, while 18 are males.

According to Public Health’s data, nine of the 40 new cases are in their 30s, while another eight are in their 60s. One male patient is in his 90s.

With the rapid increase of COVID‐19 cases, Public Health says Moffat County has reached community spread/transmission. The Centers for Disease Control explains community spread as people who are infected with the virus do not know how they became infected. It is recommended that when out in public, you assume that anyone you interact with is positive for COVID.

