Public Health announces second death due to COVID-19 in Moffat County

A second Moffat County resident has died from complications related to COVID‐19, according to a press release from Public Health.

The resident was a woman in her 70s, and was a resident of Moffat County.

“To her family, we offer our most sincere condolences and we pray that memories of time together will bring comfort and solace during this time.” said Kari Ladrow, director of Moffat County Public Health.

This the second COVID‐19‐related death of a Moffat County. The first death occurred back in July. This death comes as Moffat County is seeing its highest tallies in positive cases, severity of illness, and hospitalizations, Public Health said.

Public Health added that it will provide an update on Moffat County’s COVID‐19 statistics later today.

This is a developing story.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com