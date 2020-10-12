Public Health announces positive COVID case at Ridgeview Elementary; cohort quarantined
Moffat County Public Health and Moffat County School District announced Monday afternoon a symptomatic positive COVID-19 case at Ridgeview Elementary School, according to a press release from Public Health.
The cohort of the individual who contracted the COVID-19 virus received quarantine instructions and were dismissed from class. MCSD has also scheduled cleaning tonight for common areas and areas that may have been impacted due to this exposure, according to Public Health.
At this time, MCSD is working closely with Moffat County Department of Health on contact tracing and are adhering to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado Department of Education guidelines for COVID-19 exposure.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User