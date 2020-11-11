Public Health announces positive case at Moffat County High School

Moffat County Public Health announced Wednesday evening that a student or staff member at Moffat County High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Public Health, Moffat County School District is currently working directly with Public Health regarding close contacts and quarantine protocols for the student or staff member.

The school district nurse and/or the Public Health Department will be contacting parents if their student is being asked to quarantine. If not contacted by the school district nurse or Public Health, students are not at risk at this time and should continue to attend school as scheduled.

Additionally, Public Health is asking for personal responsibility and a pledge to the 5 Commitments of Containment:

I will maintain 6 feet of social distancing

I will wash my hands often

I will cover my face in public

I will stay home if I am at risk or when I am sick

I will seek testing immediately if I have symptoms

