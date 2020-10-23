Public Health announces outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab

Public Health is announcing an outbreak of two positive COVID-19 cases at Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab Friday morning.

On Thursday night, Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab notified the residents’ family members that one employee and one resident had recently tested positive for COVID‐19, according to Public Health. The facility has conducted more testing on staff and residents, and all who were tested were negative for COVID‐19, according to a press release from Public Health.

“We would ask that the community hold Sandrock staff and residents close in their hearts during this difficult time, said Kari Ladrow, Moffat County Director of Public Health. “Sandrock has done exemplary work since the beginning of COVID‐19 to protect their residents, and our health department will continue to work together alongside Sandrock and the state health department in efforts to minimize spread during this outbreak. This serves as a reminder to each of us that although we are grieving the loss of normalcy in our own lives there are vulnerable populations depending on our actions and humanity.”

In the notice from Sandrock, Nursing Home Administrator Chandler Larsen stated that outdoor visitation will be closed until further notice. Sandrock encourages contact with residents by phone or video call.

Sandrock is also updating family members during a weekly Zoom call.

