Public Health announces four deaths due to COVID-19 at Sandrock Ridge Care & Rehab
Moffat County Public Health is reporting four deaths due to COVID-19 of residents at Sandrock Ridge Care & Rehab, increasing the total number of deaths in Moffat County due to the virus to six.
Additionally, Public Health is reporting at total of 246 total COVID-19 cases, which includes 101 active cases as of Friday. Moffat County is currently in Safer at Home Level Orange, which went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Of the 246 total cases, 108 cases are new dating back to Friday, Nov. 13.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.
