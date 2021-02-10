Public Health administers second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Sunset Meadows residents

Moffat County Public Health continues to focus on the vulnerable population when it comes to administering the Moderna COVID-19. On Tuesday afternoon, that continued as nurses Public Health administered 33 second doses to residents at Sunset Meadows, pushing the county closer to its goal of vaccinating 70% of the vulnerable population.

“It was so touching,” said Public Health Nurse Olivia Scheele. “Our team got a standing ovation when we walked in because the residents were so happy to be vaccinated.”

“We are glad we can help the residents to be safer and are honored to be a part of this effort,” added Public Health Nurse Becky Copeland.

Home to a number of community members that fall inside the vulnerable population, Sunset Meadows Director Suzanne Hope said she’s thankful to be able to partner with Public Health.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Public Health offering our residents their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week,” Hope said. “Everyone was in good spirits and the clinic went very smoothly. The nurses were great offering reassurance and quick and efficient care to the residents.”

As the vaccination rollout continues in Moffat County, Public Health has been busy reaching out to the community’s most vulnerable population to ensure they have access to the vaccine if they want it, Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said.

“Access to vaccinations is difficult for many independent living communities and we are so thankful we have been able to outreach to Sunset Meadows and make this happen,” Ladrow said.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com