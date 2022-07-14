PSA: Fair open poultry show
Moffat County Fair has decided to move forward with the 4-H, FFA, and Open Poultry shows with the requirement that birds have to be tested for HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) prior to Aug. 4. Please contact the Moffat County Extension Office immediately for a testing kit and instructions. The phone number is 970-824-9180. Birds without a test will not be allowed on the fairgrounds, no exceptions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.