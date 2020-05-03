Providence Recovery Services is changing lives in Craig

Providence Recovery Services is located at 390 Yampa Avenue.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Providence Recovery Services began seeing patients struggling with addiction in Craig on July 17, 2019. The project grew out of the substance use disorder (SUD) treatment gap and need repeatedly identified in Memorial Regional Health’s community health assessments. Providence is a true public-private partnership created to improve the health and welfare of the people of Northwest Colorado.

Data from various health assessments, local doctors treating addiction, and national data was used to decide Craig was right for Providence. After eight months of treating patients, Providence has their own statistics and data to report.

As of April 23, 2020:

-106 new client charts have been opened at Providence.

-96 report Craig, Colorado as their address.

-The remaining 10 come from outlying areas in Northwest Colorado.

-Median Age of clients: 33

-Median Age of First use of illegal substance: 16

-Most Frequent Drugs of addiction: Methamphetamine, Alcohol, Heroin

Providence Recovery is the only intensive outpatient addiction treatment and recovery program in the region. Treatment is a minimum of three hours a day, three days a week of group counseling and treatment specifically for substance use disorder. The program was designed so a person could continue to work, attend school or complete family duties while also working on recovery. There are daytime and evening group options. People looking for recovery help no longer need to take leave from, or quit a job, to travel to another area to attend a residential treatment program. Residential programs are very expensive, take only select insurances and often do not have good follow up after discharge. Providence aims to be affordable, is comprehensive and takes most insurances, including Colorado Medicaid.

Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is provided to appropriate patients that need prescription medication to aid in their recovery. The medications are safe and highly effective if used along with intensive counseling. The medications remove most unpleasant withdrawal symptoms and cravings that cause difficulties for patients working to recovery from addiction. Providence employs a MD, Physician Assistant and a MAT medical assistant and EMT.

If a person’s home life is a trigger for using, is not supportive of recovery or is in such chaos that they cannot focus nor routinely attend treatment, long term recovery is rarely achieved. For this reason, Providence Recovery has a recovery community home. This sober housing provides structure and support for recovery with daily recovery discussions, resident support systems and a trained peer recovery specialist and house manager. While insurance does not pay for the recovery housing, it is affordable compared to other housing options in Northwest Colorado at $530 per month.

The founder of Providence Recovery Services is Dr. David Berry. He and his family have owned property, lived and worked in the Meeker area for over 40 years. Dr. Berry routinely expresses his passion for rural health and recovery. His original plan was to open a treatment facility in Meeker, but Craig proved to be a better site due to the willingness of Memorial Regional Health to collaborate, more community amenities, and the demonstrated need.

Providence employs seven full-time staff and two part-time staff. They have also purchased two properties in Craig. The clinic is at 390 Yampa Avenue, the former Southwest Energy building. The former Black Nugget/Valley Vista Motel was also recently purchased.

Providence can be reached at 970-824-5433 or by visiting their website at providence-recovery.com.

Julie Drake is the Outreach Director for Providence Recovery Services. She can be reached at julie@providence-recovery.com.