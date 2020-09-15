Protect Our Neighbors variance request approved for Moffat County

Moffat County Public Health



Roughly two weeks after submitting a variance request to Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the Protect Our Neighbor (PON) phase, Moffat County received approval Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter from Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of CDPHE, Ryan approved the request, which was submitted Sept. 2. With the approval, Moffat County will be permitted to return to activities at 50 percent of pre‐pandemic capacity, with at least six feet between non‐household members and no more than 500 people in one place at one time, according to a press release from Public Health.

Additionally, Moffat County will still operate under the Governor Polis’ mask order even though the county has entered the Protect Our Neighbors phase.

According to Ryan’s letter to county commissioners and Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow, Moffat County will remain in PON status for so long as it is in compliance with the required metrics.

“If the county falls out of compliance with one or more of the metrics, that triggers a three week period during which time the county must implement mitigation strategies to bring the metric(s) back into compliance,” Ryan said in the letter. “If at the end of the 3 week period one or more of the metrics remain out of compliance, county consultation with CDPHE is required to determine whether ongoing certification in PON should continue with the current or new mitigation activities, or if a reduction to the Safer at Home standards should occur.

“If the county moves out of PON status, re-attainment of this status will require 3 continuous weeks of meeting the 8 metrics, a request from the county to move back to the PON level, and approval by CDPHE.”

With the approval of the PON variance, the county is now relying on each individual to be successful with remaining in the PON phase moving forward.

“Congratulations on attaining PON status for Moffat County and protecting the health of your community by effectively managing COVID-19 cases and minimizing the spread of disease,” Ryan said. “We wish you continued success in this important work, and stand ready to partner with you in our collective efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com