Propositions 109, 110 fail to win over Colorado voters; Moffat County also rejects both measures

Colorado voters on Tuesday, Nov. 6, soundly rejected two ballot proposals intended to fix the state’s roads.

Proposition 109, also know as “Fix Our Damn Roads,” would have authorized $3.5 billion in bonds to fund statewide transportation projects, including bridge expansion, construction, maintenance, and repairs and require that the state repay the debt from the general fund without raising taxes.

Voters rejected the proposition statewide, with 61 percent of the electorate voting “no,” and 39 percent voting “yes.”

Proposition 110, which proposed authorizing $6 billion in bonds to fund transportation projects, establishing the Transportation Revenue Anticipation Notes Citizen Oversight Committee, and raising the state sales tax rate by 0.62 percent beginning on Jan. 1, 2019, and ending on Jan. 1, 2039.

Similarly, state voters rejected this proposition as well, with 60 percent of voters opposed and 40 percent in favor.

Moffat County voters were even more clear in their rejection of both highway funding measures.

Proposition 109 lost in Moffat County 3,781 to 1,371, or 73 percent to 27 percent.

The county’s voters also rejected Proposition 110, with 3,900 voting against and 1,244 voting in favor, a margin of 76 percent to 24 percent.