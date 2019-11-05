Proposition CC appears headed for defeat

Shortly after 8 p.m., conservative opponents of Proposition CC, the big-ticket item on this year’s Colorado ballot, declared victory, with the measure trailing 56% to 44%. There were 443,343 votes in favor of Proposition CC and 564,397 in opposition.

“This is the definition of a team win,” said Michael Fields, executive director of Colorado Rising Action. “We were up against misleading ballot language and millions of dollars of out-of-state money pouring in against us, but thankfully our Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is preserved.”

The measure would let the state keep any tax revenues above the state spending cap — money that the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights currently guarantees as refunds to taxpayers. Democrats say it isn’t a tax increase; Republicans argue it effectively is.

Initial results showed Prop. CC up big — but no one at the “No on CC” watch party was too worried. They felt confident the tide would turn once more non-Denver numbers came in and, within minutes, things started to look up. By 7:40 p.m., the “no” side was up nearly 12 percentage points.

“I know it’s going to be defeated,” said a beaming Bill Owens, the former Republican governor who advised the No on CC campaign. “We’ve seen the numbers.”

