Projects, funding processes part of discussion at next Moffat County marketing district workshop Tuesday

CRAIG — Discussions about projects and funding processes are among the items scheduled for consideration when the Moffat County Local Marketing District meets at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 15.

The workshop will be held in room 175 of the Academic Services Building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

Also on the agenda is the review and approval of previous meeting minutes.

To learn more about the LMD visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.



