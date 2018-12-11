Probation check results in drug bust: On the Record — Monday, Dec. 10

Craig Police Department

Monday, Dec. 10

4:28 a.m. On the 800 block of Colorado Street, officers with the Craig Police Department received a call from a resident who was concerned she had no water in her home. She reported seeing water that might have been from a fire hydrant. Officers contacted the Craig Water Department.

10:46 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. Four more such reports were received the same day, and all are under investigation.

11:07 a.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, officers assisted probation officers with a compliance check resulting in the arrest a 38-year-old Craig man on suspicion of possession of a Schedule 1/Schedule 2 substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also arrested a 26-year-old Craig man and 26-year-old homeless woman both on suspicion of possession of a Schedule 1/Schedule 2 substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:49 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Recommended Stories For You

3:29 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers spoke with a person about possible stolen items. The case was closed as a result of their conversation.

8:32 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers received a call from a person who was concerned about a possible fraud. The reporting party had received a call from a man claiming to have been in a car accident that had damaged his car. The reporting party was unsure about the legitimacy of the call.

9:27 p.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, officers are investigating a possible fraud. A woman lost her debit card and reported people had used it to purchase a lot of merchandise locally. The incident is under investigation.