Print Shop to come under new ownership

CRAIG — After 10 years in operation under the Craig Press banner, the Print Shop will be changing hands at the end of December, when Jackson's Office Supply will take over ownership of the commercial printing business.

The move is a win-win for the businesses and the community, said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell, who was eager to find another local business to continue serving Print Shop clients' needs.

"I didn't want these local people not to have a source for their printing needs," Campbell said. "It's a good thing for our local economy… and, it's nice to have a local source where people can meet face-to-face and discuss what they're looking for."

For Jackson's owner, Derek Cleverly, the move brings the business full-circle for him, as his father was a close friend of the Print Shop's founder and original owner, Denny Overton.

"It was a great thing for me to think that the Print Shop would continue in Craig, and the business would not go away," Cleverly said. "We had been extending ourselves more into the print business for the last year or so … so we were happy to find out about the opportunity."

The Craig Press decided to leave the commercial printing business to focus more on the core services it offers through digital and print advertising.

Recommended Stories For You

"The core of the business we do really well is helping people market their business using all the channels we have: through digital, print and magazines," said Samantha Johnston, associate general manager of Colorado Mountain News Media West. "We didn't have the volume of work to make (commercial printing) a business we could really excel at."

The Craig Press will be sharing its design files and referring customers to Jackson's, as well as referring clients for certain print jobs to Identity Graphics, owned by Dan Seely.

The Print Shop's official last day of business under the Craig Press will be Dec. 29, though the transition is already under way. In merging with Jackson's PrintXPress, the Print Shop will retain its name. The same services, such as brochures, business cards, carbonless forms, graduation cards, Christmas cards and design services, will be offered to clients, and prices will also remain the same, Cleverly said.

"We'll be doing what the Print Shop is doing and maybe a little more, I hope," Cleverly said.

Campbell said it was a hard decision, but expressed gratitude to longtime Print Shop clients in an email announcing the change.

"We can't fully express our deep gratitude for your business and support over the years. Working with you and your company has been our absolute pleasure," Campbell wrote.