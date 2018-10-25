Preview of Moffat County musical ‘Cinderella’ delights school board members

CRAIG — After two work sessions and a regular board meeting, it was a performance by two cast members in the upcoming Moffat County High school production of “Cinderella” that stood out most for members of the Moffat County School District Board of Education.

"The presentation was unexpected, but it was great," said board member Chris Thome.

The performance by wicked stepsisters Portia and Joy, played by Courtney Smith and Alexa Neton, respectively, ended the meeting’s school, student, and community reports as a way to generate excitement about the production, which will be showing at MCHS in November.

In other business, teachers, staff, and the school district will get more and most will pay less for health insurance after the board approved changes recommended by the Interest Based Strategies group, which will see a 15-percent year-over-year reduction in premium charges.

Before the meeting, board members attended a workshop provided by Randy Black, director of member relations for the Colorado Association of School Boards, about governing excellence and how to achieve and strengthen it.

As a result of the workshop, board President JoAnn Baxter and members will be making some changes, such as meeting with Finance Director John Wall for a more in-depth look at the budget and providing feedback about the meeting during a discussion at the end of the agenda.

Recommended Stories For You

A second, regular workshop was also held for a public hearing and discussion on several policies; a presentation about Northwest Colorado Health's SafeCare program, which provides education and support to parents; an update about the market assessment and appraisal of the Yampa Building; and a preliminary report from the board’s auditor.

Auditor Paul Bakes, from McMahan and Associates, expects to present a "clean audit" when the final report is submitted for board approval in November. Bakes said the school district finances for the 2017-18 years were "as close to break-even as I have ever seen."

He noted the district "ended the year $1,300 less than you started the year."

In addition to receiving monthly reports from MCSD Superintendent Dave Ulrich and Zack Allen, director of curriculum, educator effectiveness and the Shared School, board members also took action to pass the following items.

• A consent agenda for approval of meeting minutes and treasurer’s reports.

A second and final reading of policies pertaining to a waiver of state law and regulations, the notification of school board meetings, the use of school vehicles by community groups, staff conduct, negotiated policy, student absences and excuses, and the administration of medical marijuana to qualified students.

• The first reading of policies related to public participation at school board meetings, walkers and riders, the bus safety program, student transportation in private vehicles, foreign exchange students, school-related publications, and parent notification of employee criminal charges.

• Rescission of a policy pertaining to the use of video cameras on transportation vehicles.

"We are rescinding this policy, because we do not currently use cameras on our buses. Should we want to use cameras, we would have to reconsider this policy," Baxter said.

The board also held an executive session under C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4)(f) to evaluate the superintendent as part of his annual review. Ulrich's work was reviewed in February, when the board negotiated a contract to retain him for an three additional years. The board then changed the timing of the evaluation from February to September, resulting in a second review this year. Ulrich's next review will occur in September 2019.

"I am really pleased with the position that the district is in right now," Baxter said. "We have a lot to be proud of and a lot of good reasons for choosing to be on this board and choosing to be in Moffat County."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.