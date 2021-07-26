Preserving the Last Frontier to meet Saturday

The Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave. houses the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

File photo

The Preserving the Last Frontier history group will meet Saturday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Social Center, 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig.

The program will be given by Scott Chew on the pioneer Chew family of Moffat County, per a release from the group.

For more information, call 970-824-6761. All are welcome, according to the release.