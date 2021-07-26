Preserving the Last Frontier to meet Saturday
The Preserving the Last Frontier history group will meet Saturday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Social Center, 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig.
The program will be given by Scott Chew on the pioneer Chew family of Moffat County, per a release from the group.
For more information, call 970-824-6761. All are welcome, according to the release.
