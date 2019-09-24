Preserving the Last Frontier program to focus on outlaw Harry Tracy

The Preserving the Last Frontier history group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28 on the second floor of Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St.

Travis LeFevre will give the program on outlaw Harry Tracy. Also, some of Craig’s ghosts are expected to stop by with a sneak preview of the Historic Ghost Walk.

For more information, call 970-824-6761. All are welcome.