Preserving the Last Frontier history group meeting Saturday

The Preserving the Last Frontier history group will meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Senior Social Center at 775 Yampa Ave.

The program will be given by Ellen Simpson on Bull Canyon. All are welcome. For information, call 970-824-6761.

