Preserving the Last Frontier history group meeting Saturday
The Preserving the Last Frontier history group will meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Senior Social Center at 775 Yampa Ave.
The program will be given by Ellen Simpson on Bull Canyon. All are welcome. For information, call 970-824-6761.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
UPDATE: West Fire more than triples in size since Monday morning
UPDATE: The West Fire is now burning 2,403 acres Monday afternoon, after only about 700 acres were burning late Monday morning.