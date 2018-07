CRAIG — The Preserving the Last Frontier group will meet at 1:30 p.m., Saturday July 28, at on the second floor of Sunset Meadow I, 633 Ledford St.

The program will be given by Linda Fleming, from Baggs, Wyoming, on “Western hospitality, served up with bullets, jail time and a ride to Dixon”.

For more information call 970-620-6781. All are welcome.