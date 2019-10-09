Prescribed burn scheduled for Thursday at Dinosaur National Monument

The Yampa River winds through canyons in Dinosaur National Monument.

File photo

Fire crews at Dinosaur National Monument will conduct a controlled burn on the Colorado side of the monument on Thursday, Oct. 10, weather permitting.

This fire is to eliminate piles of woody debris and other vegetation that were removed around the monument’s headquarters in order to reduce hazardous fuels. This material has been temporarily stored in the maintenance yard. This project will reduce the potential for future extreme wildfire. Smoke will be visible from Dinosaur and other developed areas near monument headquarters.

There should be very little impact to US Highway 40 or nearby residences. Any questions can be directed to Andy Walters at 970-629-1909.

For more information on Dinosaur National Monument, call 435-781-7700, visit http://www.nps.gov/dino or follow DinosaurNPS on social media.