Preparing for adventure tourism visitors topic of latest CRAFT session in Craig

CRAIG — On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid gave a presentation to attendees of the third Colorado Rural Academy for Tourism (CRAFT) Studio 101 about how the city has developed itself into a mountain biking destination and attracted tourists to bolster its economy.

The workshop, held at Colorado Northwestern Community College, focused on visitor readiness and adventure tourism. Katelin Cook, economic development coordinator for Rio Blanco County, presented in the afternoon about how the community is growing outdoor recreation and building its visitor experience.

Future workshops in the program are planned for Oct. 25, Nov. 8, and Nov. 16. The workshops are offered through a program of the Colorado Tourism Office, with local sponsorship by the Moffat County Tourism Association and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

For more information or to RSVP for the upcoming workshops, call MCTA at 970-824-2335.