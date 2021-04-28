Preliminary hearing set for Craig woman charged with multiple counts of felony child abuse

Kaylee Ann Messerly



A Craig woman requested a preliminary hearing in a case charging her with two counts of felony child abuse and waved her right to a 35-day limit Wednesday afternoon in Moffat County District Court.

Kaylee Ann Messerly, 36, previously requested a preliminary hearing during her April 15 arraignment hearing, stating at the time she would be representing herself. Wednesday, Attorney Frank Moya appeared virtually representing Messerly, joining her in requesting a preliminary hearing and waving her right to a 35-day limit on a hearing.

In addition to her request for a preliminary hearing, Messerly also requested that the courtroom be closed to the media, citing her 13-year-old son following the case through the news.

Judge Brittany Schneider denied that request Wednesday, but added that she was open to a motion further outlining the reasons and the law behind the request from Messerly and her attorney.

Messerly is scheduled to appear in court next on Friday, June 11 with the window from 8:30 a.m. to noon blocked out for the preliminary hearing regarding the two felony charges of child abuse, which has Messerly facing up to 40 years in prison.

Messerly was arrested on Friday, April 9 on two felony warrants following the death of her 18-month old daughter in early March following a search for Messerly and her two young children March 11 in the unincorporated area of Moffat County near County Road 54.

She faces a Class 2 felony charge of child abuse resulting in death, classified as an extraordinary risk crime, resulting in the higher sentencing range of 8-24 years in the Department of Corrections, and up to $1 million in fines, and a mandatory 3-year parole period.

Additionally, Messerly faces a Class 3 felony charge of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, which is also classified as an extraordinary risk crime, resulting in the higher sentencing range of up to 16 years in the Department of Corrections and up to $750,000 in fines, as well as a mandatory 5-year parole period.

Around 8 a.m. March 11, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle near County Road 54, a road that is not frequently traveled during wintertime.

Deputies were dispatched to the area and observed the vehicle on a service road south of County Road 54. The vehicle was unoccupied and appeared to be stuck in the mud and snow on the side of the road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following the initial search, personnel and resources were immediately mobilized to search the area. Those resources included the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Moffat County Search & Rescue and an aerial resource provided by Mountain Air Spray, according to Sheriff KC Hume.

Messerly and her 3-year-old were found alive but suffering from environmental exposure injuries. Messerly’s 18-month-old daughter was found deceased.

Messerly and her 3-year-old were immediately transported by tracked UTV from the scene to an awaiting Memorial Regional Health EMS ambulance, and were then transported to Memorial Regional Health in Craig by ground.

According to the arrest warrant for Messerly, she tested positive for methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC while she was being treated for frostbite at MRH. Her 3-year-old had extreme frostbite resulting in amputation of the child’s feet, the arrest warrant states.

Messerly is currently out on bond and is attempting to secure a bed in an inpatient rehabilitation facility on the Front Range.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com