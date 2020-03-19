Preliminary agreement leads to some Moffat County Jail inmates being released early

The Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Moffat County Jail all operate out of the 45,482 square foot Moffat County Public Safety Center, pictured here on 1st Street. The police department occupies 2,258 square feet of exclusive space in the center.

Craig Press File

Social media was ablaze Thursday in Moffat County as rumors circulated that the Moffat County Jail was undergoing a mass exodus of inmates due to the COVID-19 concerns.

Per usual, social media had some truth to it, but clarity and confirmation is needed, especially in a time like this.

Thanks to a preliminary agreement between the District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defendant’s Office, Law Enforcement, and the 14th Judicial District, some low-risk offenders and those with medical issues making putting them at risk for COVID-19 issues were released throughout the week.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office took to FaceBook Thursday evening to try and set the record straight.

It is unclear at this time the number of inmates released.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

