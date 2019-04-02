Prather’s Pick: Story about the Easter Bunny

This week's picture book isn't a new book, but that doesn't matter — it's delightful.

"The Story of the Easter Bunny," published in 2005, was written by Katherine Tegen and illustrated by Sally Anne Lambert. Tegen wrote the book for her son, Tyler, who was then 4 years old, to answer his questions about the Easter Bunny. The book is intended for children age 3 to 8.

The story begins on a snow-cold day. Outside, everything is covered with snow, and children are building a snowman. Inside one of the houses, a "round old couple" is doing something special — something you'd never guess for such a wintery day. They're making Easter eggs!

The round old man blows the insides out of the eggs, while the round old woman paints designs on some others. The table is covered with glasses of eggs being colored with pastel-colored dyes. Lots of already-colored eggs dry on the window sill.

After days of making the eggs, the round old couple bring straw back from a shed. They weave, twist, and braid it together to make baskets. The piles of baskets grow by the day.

The couple's little white rabbit watches the round old couple as they work.

Finally, spring arrives. The snow begins to melt, and water drips off the cottage roofs. Now, it's time for the round old couple to make chocolate eggs. The old woman stirs chocolate, sugar, and butter together in a pan on the stove. When it melts, the old man pours the chocolate into small egg molds. When they have set up, the chocolate eggs are wrapped in colorful foil.

Finally, the snow has completely melted, and the grass is green. It's early Easter morning. The round old man and woman leave a basket filled with eggs for every child in the village. The little rabbit goes along.

A year later when Easter comes around, the table is covered with all of the eggs needed to fill the baskets, but the round old man and woman are asleep. So the little rabbit, who isn't so little anymore, fills the baskets, loads them in the carts, and hops around the village, leaving a basket at each door, just as the old couple had done.

After that, the rabbit does most of the work getting the Easter baskets ready, though he gets help from the round old couple. The rabbit delivers the baskets on Easter morning by himself.

Then one year, as winter approaches, the round old couple can't help anymore. The rabbit realizes that the village children are catching onto his Easter Bunny secrets, so he packs his bag and goes out to find another home.

Kids will love this story. The book's paintings are absolutely gorgeous.

"The Story of the Easter Bunny" is published by HarperCollinsPublishers. The hardcover book costs $12.99. You can also find the book in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.