Prather’s Pick: ‘Splish, Splash, Ducky’ great pick for young readers

This week's new picture book for young readers (or to share with pre-school children) is great! The bold illustrations, done in gouache — a method of painting using opaque pigments ground in water and thickened with a gluelike substance — are in bright colors and outlined in black. The book was also hand-lettered by the author.

The story is written in rhyme, and the words "quack, quack, quack" are repeated over and over in the story, making the book appropriate for young readers.

"Splish, Splash, Ducky!" was written and illustrated by Lucy Cousins, creator of the "Maisy" series.

The main character is Ducky Duckling, a young mallard. When Ducky is happy, he says "Quack, quack, quack!" One of the things that makes him happy is a rainy day. That's when the

little duck goes to find his friends so they can play.

"Drip, drip, drop!" Ducky hops with frog, a green fellow with great big eyes and pink spots on his belly and legs. "Quack, quack, quack!"

Next, there's a wriggly worm. Ducky likes to squirm with him. "Quack, quack, quack!"

Ducky also plays with a bug, a slug and a mama swan and two babies (they're adorable). He swims with several kinds of colorful fish in a pond and plays hide and seek with a mouse. He enjoys shaking water off his feathers with some big birds and rolling around with a big frog to let the rain roll off their tummies. "Quack, quack, quack!"

But then, the rain stops, and the sun comes out. Ducky is feeling sad. He goes off to find his dad, who has some wise words for Ducky.

The illustrations in the book are gorgeous. I especially liked the artwork for some butterflies. It was difficult to take my eyes off the colorful patterns on the insects. The repetition of words in the book is "catchy." This book is a winner!

Besides the "Maisy" series, Cousins has been the author/illustrator of other books, including "Yummy: Eight Favorite Fairy Tales," a New York Times Best-Illustrated Children's Book Award winner.

"Splish, Splash Ducky!" is published by Candlewick Press and costs $16.99 in hardcover. The book can be found with new books in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.