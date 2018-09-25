Prather’s Pick: Picture book teaches meaning of love

This week's picture book will have readers feeling good all over. "Love is Kind" was written by Laura Sassi and illustrated by Lison Chaperon. If you're a parent, you will enjoy sharing this book with your children.

The central character is cute Little Owl. His feathers are a mixture of brown and orange-red, and he has little black eyes and pointy ears.

It's autumn, and red and yellow leaves are falling all over the place. Other animals peer through windows in their tree trunk homes as Little Owl passes by. In one hand, he carries a green animal toy; in the other, he has some coins. Little Owl is on his way through the woods to Chipmunk's Chocolate Shoppe to buy a heart-shaped box of chocolates for Grammy's birthday.

All of a sudden, Little Owl trips over a tree root, and the coins go tumbling down a hill. They land near Beaver's Dam. Mama Beaver is pounding nails into a bunch of sticks that make up the cutest beaver house. The house has a window, and the reader can see furniture inside.

Young Beaver is paddling his canoe in the water when, all of sudden, with a "wobble ping," Little Owl's coins land in the grass right next to the canoe.

Boy, is Beaver excited! He tells Mama Beaver the tooth fairy left him silver coins after all.

Little Owl starts to tell Beaver the coins are his, but he can't hurt Beaver. So he just wishes Beaver a good day and goes on his way. Printed in the water is a message: "Love is patient."

Back home, Little Owl gets a surprise. He finds a dollar bill right there on top of the leaves. Oh, boy! Little Owl can buy the heart-shaped box of chocolates for Grammy after all. But then, he notices a sign above the door at Mrs. Mouse's house. She is missing the dollar.

Little Owl can say nothing the dollar and keep the dollar. He really wants to buy the chocolates for Grammy, but Little Owl does the right thing. He returns the dollar to Mrs. Mouse, who needs to spend it to get ready for her expected babies.

A message for the reader is printed above the stove in the house: "Love is kind. Love rejoices in the truth."

Little Owl gets another chance to buy a birthday gift for Grammy, but that doesn't work out, either. Not to worry. There's a great message for readers in the book. The story is based on 1 Corinthians 13.

The hardcover book, published by Zonderkidz (2018), costs $16.99, or you can find the book in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries among the new books.