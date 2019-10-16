Prather’s Pick: Peekaboo! — A Halloween pop-up book

Halloween is coming up, and this week’s book is a great way to celebrate with children. “Pop-Up Peekaboo! Pumpkin” was written by Clare Lloyd and designed and illustrated by Victoria Harvey.

The book is made up of heavy pages, which is great because children will want to handle it a lot. Every two pages features a flap that when lifted reveals a pop-up surprise. The colors of the illustrations, done in both photographs and drawings, are bright. The lovable animal characters are “stuffed” toys, and the delightful story is written in rhyme.

The characters in the book are Little Black Cat, Hootie Owl, Smiley Ghost, Miss Mouse, and three little bats.

As the book begins, Little Black Cat is looking for three friends that can fly. She’s come upon a cauldron that is filled to the brim with something that resembles green slime. A lit-up jack-o-lantern looks on.

Could the three friends be hiding behind the cauldron? The reader lifts the flap, and, sure enough, there are three little bats. Nearby, Miss Mouse and a friend peek out from behind some pumpkins.

The bats have black bodies, faces, and ears, but the front parts of the bodies are lined with a colorful fabric. The bats are green, yellow, and orange.

So now the bats are looking for someone who flies in the night. Can it be that this someone is hiding behind some branches? The reader lifts the flap to reveal Hootie Owl.

“Hoot! Hoot! Peekaboo!” By now it’s dark. Hootie Owl finds a house with a lit-up jack-o-lantern on each side of the door. A bat sign hangs from the door, and a spider crawls down a window. A broom is propped up against the wall. There’s an eerie sound coming from the house. It’s Smiley Ghost behind the flap door.

“Woooh! Woooh! Peekaboo!”

The book continues in this manner, with the reader lifting black hat and jack-o-lantern flaps. What fun! I can imagine the anticipation and delight of children as parents or teachers share this clever book with them.

This week’s book was published by DK Publishing, an imprint of Penguin Random House (2016). The book costs $9.99. I found the book at City Market.