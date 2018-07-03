Prather’s Pick: ‘Hog Wild!’ a book to make readers dance and sing

Fun, fun and more fun! That's what is in store for young readers when they open this songbook/CD set. "Hog Wild! A Frenzy of Dance Music" was written, illustrated and directed by Sandra Boynton. Published by Workman Publishing Company (2017), it's a delightful experience in stomp, stroll, line dance, swing and robot tap, and the reader gets to read, listen, dance and even play along.

The book is divided into two parts. Part One is "Look While You Listen." In this section, the reader looks at some of the words to the song and the accompanying illustrations while listening to that track on the CD, which is stored in a plastic sleeve on the inside cover of the book.

For example, the first track is "Dance It Out." Some cats work out their frustrations while doing just that — dancing.

"Dance it out. Dance! It! Out! Whoa oo—oh, oo—oh—oh! Every single trouble falls away –ay—ay!"

To find the sheet music and words to the entire song, readers have only to turn to Part Two of the book. The reader can sing the song or even play it. Then, at the end of the book, the reader finds a photo of Kristen Bell, who performed the song for the CD. Recording credits are also listed.

Other tracks in the book include "Tyrannosaurus Funk," performed by Samuel L. Jackson; "Ducks in a Row," by Scott Bakula; "Hog Wild," by Patrick Wilson; and many more — 11 tracks in all.

Cats, chickens, hippos, dinosaurs, ducks, rats and bears are some of the animals featured in the book's illustrations. However, it's the pig that takes center stage. In an "Author's Note," Boynton explains that the creation of the 11 wild dance songs began with a single, imaginary pig — a pink and white girl pig. This cute pig, right side up and upside down, makes up the decorated end pages of the book. She's elsewhere in the book, as well.

The album was "written, arranged, rearranged, recorded and mixed" by Boynton and Michael Ford. One hundred percent of the royalties of the songbook/CD set will go to Paul Newman's The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for children and families coping with serious illnesses.

This songbook/CD set is a charming experience. Parents and children will spend hours with it, and it will be a great addition to any elementary classroom.

I love this book! I love the music! It makes me want to dance.

"Hog Wild" (with the CD) costs $17.95 in hardcover, or you can find it in the children's room at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.