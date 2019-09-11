Prather’s Pick: A Bailey Weggins mystery

Prather's Pick



Bailey Weggins, a true-crime writer for the website “Crime Beat,” is on assignment in Lake George, New York. She has been the leading character of seven Bailey Weggins novels, written by Kate White. In “Such a Perfect Wife,” the most recent novel in the series, Bailey is off to investigate the disappearance of Shannon Blaine, a 34-year-old wife and mother.

After dropping her children off at school, Shannon was off for a jog — her “me time.” She is a beautiful woman, a great mother, and a perfect wife to Cody, who runs the family business. Shannon has everything going for her, it seems, and yet the letters on the novel’s cover hint otherwise. They are all “shaky-like.”

When Shannon didn’t pick her children up at school at 3:00 p.m., the assistant principal alerted Cody. He checked their house. Her car was in the driveway, the house was locked, and her purse was on the counter. Shannon has disappeared without a trace.

So now Bailey Weggins has told her boyfriend Beau Regan goodbye. He’s leaving for Columbia to make a documentary about contemporary Columbian painters. She heads north to Lake George in her Jeep Cherokee. Bailey is going to cover Shannon’s disappearance for “Crime Beat,” an online publication. Dodson Crowe, owner of the publication, thinks the story may have layers. He’s right.

Over the years, Bailey has enjoyed working stories about the police beat and so true crime has become her genre of choice. She has even written true crime books.

By the time Bailey arrives in Lake George, Shannon has been missing for two days. Bailey finds volunteer searchers at Dot’s, a soft-serve ice cream shop that had closed after Labor Day. She finds Kelly, Shannon’s sister organizing the search teams and handing out flyers. Kelly believes that Shannon is lying injured out there somewhere and can’t reach out for help.

Bailey gets right to work on her reporting investigation, putting information together for her nightly post with “Crime Beat.” There are lots of other reporters at Lake George, too, including Matt Wong, an obnoxious reporter who Bailey has known for some time, and Alice Hatfield, reporter for “Glens Falls Post Star.”

Alice and Bailey hit it off, share story information, and following a tip, make a grisly discovery. It isn’t long before Bailey and Alice find themselves in danger. In their reporter roles, the women are actually helping to solve this mystery.

This is a fast-paced novel with plenty of twists. There are plenty of interesting characters, too.

Kate White has also written stand-on-their-own psychological thrillers and several career books for women.

Published by HarperCollins Publishers, this hardcover novel costs $26.99. You can also find it, with other new books, at the Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries.