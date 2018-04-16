Power pooped out on wastewater lift station: On the record April 13 through April 15

Craig Police Department

Friday, April 13



9:32 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to reports of a fight at the high school.

9:57 a.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, officers responded to a report of possible credit card fraud.

3:45 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth and Ranney streets, officers responded to a report of road rage. A white Toyota Four-Runner was reported as speeding and driving recklessly before pulling into a residence on Colorado Street.

3:49 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash. A white Ford Explorer backed into a Silverado, causing damage.

7:13 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of credit card fraud.



9:02 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

10:02 p.m. In the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a possible litter violation. Four males wearing hooded sweatshirts were reportedly throwing and kicking trash. Officers were unable to locate the men.

11:59 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of theft. A couple set off alarms when walking out of a business. They refused to allow their bags to be checked. The person who reported the incident was unsure if anything had been taken, but requested a trespass noticed be issued. The couple drove away in a dark or black SUV.

Saturday, April 14



1:23 a.m. In Craig, officers investigate possible drug activity.

1:30 a.m. On West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of a disturbance. There was a fight in the alley, leaving one person with possible facial injuries. An ambulance was not needed. The second party was contacted and was headed home.

3:14 a.m. On the 500 block of West First Street, officers investigated a report of possible theft of medication and a credit card.

4:39 a.m. On the 2800 block of East U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a request for help from Yampa Valley Electic Association. YVEA reported the wastewater lift station wasn't getting power. Someone from the wastewater department was contacted to assist.



11:29 a.m. On the 1400 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a missing front license plate.

1:25 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a child custody dispute.

3:21 p.m. On the 1600 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash. A white Toyota backed into a trashcan, causing damage to the vehicle and an area around the trashcan. Officers were unable to contact the owner.

4:21 p.m. On the 500 block of Pershing Street, officers responded to a report of a man, believed to be homeless, at the post office asking people for money and looking into vehicles. The man was contacted and admitted to asking for money, but denied looking into vehicles.

5:18 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of two preteens walking around collecting money for their father. Officers were unable to locate the children.

6:18 p.m. On the 700 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a crash between a Buick and an Oldsmobile. The drivers exchanged insurance information.



6:22 p.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a report of a burglary. A realtor discovered what appeared to be a break-in of a home owned by someone currently living on the Front Range. The realtor was unsure if anything had been taken and had someone help secure the back door.

Sunday, April 15



1:34 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a call from a woman who was reportedly threatened with physical violence by another woman. Officers spoke to both parties, and one of the women left the area.

10:34 a.m. On the 800 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassing text messages.

12:59 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated reports of domestic violence.

5:31 p.m. On the 2200 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers investigated to a report of children walking up and down the street harassing dogs by barking at them.



8:00 p.m. On the 3600 block of Juniper Place, officers investigated a report that a bright blue Razor scooter with large black wheels was taken from the front of a home and that a child may have been seen riding it.



8:47 p.m. Near the intersection of Baker and Conner drives, officers responded to a report that children were messing around at a church, but it was too dark to see what they were doing. Officers checked the building.

10:05 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers contacted a party previously issued a trespass notice and issued a summons to city court.