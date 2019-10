Moffat County High School girls come off the field for a timeout during the 2018 Powder Puff football tournament. This year's event is part of the upcoming MCHS Homecoming Week.

File Photo

Wednesday

5 p.m. Craig Middle School football at Meeker

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Salt Lake Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Friday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at District Tournament in Meeker

10 a.m. Moffat County High School cross country at Delta Pantherfest

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Basalt

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at District Tournament in Oak Creek

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Truckee Meadows Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Olathe

Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Olathe

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Truckee Meadows Community College at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Olathe

1:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at 3A State Championships at Eisenhower Golf Course at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Sunday

1:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at 3A State Championships at Eisenhower Golf Course at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at 3A State Championships at Eisenhower Golf Course at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball parents meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School Homecoming Powder Puff football tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at 3A State Championships at Eisenhower Golf Course at US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer at Basalt