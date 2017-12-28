Pottery painting part of new art business in Craig

When: Holiday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; open additional days and hours are available by reservation for special events.

CRAIG — From all-purpose bowls to decorative bovines, a new shop in town encourages customers to get crafty and paint their own pottery.

Julie Whitecotton opened Creative Arts with Julie, a paint your own pottery studio Dec. 11 at 2005 W. Victory Way.

"It's been pretty good. I think more people just need to know that I'm up here,” she said.

During open studio hours, customers select their pottery, paint it and leave it for Whitecotton to glaze and fire in her kiln.

"I try to get finished products back within about a week," Whitecotton said.

The cost depends upon the item selected for painting. There are unfinished bowls; platters; decorative pieces, including animals such as cows, foxes, horses and unicorns; and other items.

The store also holds special events, such as an ice cream social, set for 4 p.m. this Saturday.

"Kids will eat ice cream sundaes and paint a ceramic ice cream bowl," Whitecotton said.

The party will last about two hours and costs $15 per child. There are only 24 bowls available, so reservations are encouraged.

Special events such as these are posted on the shop's Facebook page. The studio may also be rented for private groups.

"Private parties, company parties, baby showers, any kind of event; I can accommodate about 25 people at one time," Whitecotton said.

Customers can also order custom-painted potty, and Whitecotton will create a mini masterpiece. She also has plans to add glasswork and sell finished artwork.

"I'm very artistic, so I want to bring in a lot of art techniques that people can buy or come in and make themselves," Whitecotton said.

The newest items in her shop are "You Neek Rings" — custom-stamped metal rings.

"I love finding new projects and teaching myself how to do them. I also enjoy teaching people and kids how to do them," Whitecotton said. "I have a knack for it, I guess."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.