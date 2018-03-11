Potential Denver Olympics bid draws opposition, ‘NOlympics’ effort launched

The question of whether Denver should bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics is still officially open, but a group of community activists on Friday launched a formal opposition committee with a catchy name: “NOlympics.”

The group has met informally in recent weeks to strategize while the consideration process is underway by the 40-member Denver Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Exploratory Committee. Chief among the exploratory committee’s goals, its leaders have said, is determining whether Colorado could host a Winter Games with a privately funded host committee, which would shield taxpayers from most — but not necessarily all — costs.

At its news conference Friday morning, the NOlympics Colorado Committee, with a roster numbering nearly three dozen and counting, said it wants state and city voters to have a voice in any bid decision.

